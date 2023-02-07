Pleasants Power Station community still looking for long-term owner

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - After Energy Transition and Environmental Management took over the Pleasants Power Station, the community is still looking for a long-term partner.

The coal-fired plant is currently being leased by E.T.E.M. and still being operated by Energy Harbor -- who are the previous owners.

Pleasants County Commissions president, Jay Powell says that, as of now, the community is still trying to look at all options to get a long-term partner. Powell says that although the price of coal is reaching record inflation prices that the plant is still very profitable.

“Right now, obviously, the price of coal has made it difficult for a coal-fired power plant. But even at the midst of the highest prices of coal, this plant -- Pleasants Power Station -- has proven to be profitable. Even during the midst of this storm,” says Powell. “And market prices are coming down. It appears they’re going to level out and stabilize. And if we can still operate and make a profit during that time, we can do it any time.”

Powell says that there are interested buyers for the plant.

State delegate, Trenton Barnhart (Pleasants - R) is also putting out a resolution encouraging Monongahela Power Company to purchase the plant.

“One of the most important issues facing the Ninth District has been the future of the Pleasants Power Station,” says Barnhart. “I’m sponsoring this resolution to raise awareness of the importance of this facility, to encourage Mon Power to purchase the facility and to highlight its importance to energy production in West Virginia.”

Barnhart also says that the plant isn’t just a profitable plant, but something that continues to create jobs and impact the Pleasants Co. community.

“The facility has an annual economic impact of over $400 million per year, provides over 150 full-time jobs and it’s an economic driver for the Mid-Ohio Valley Region,” says Barnhart. “I’m honored to have so many cosponsors throughout the state showing their support for this facility, our coal industry, and the communities that I serve.”

The resolution currently has 35 co-sponsors.

