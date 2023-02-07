Student Athlete of the Week: Blake Lewis

SAW: Blake Lewis(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Blake Lewis, a senior from Parkersburg Catholic High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a dual sport athlete for the Crusaders, Blake has been a great student and player on the court as well as on the course as he has signed to play golf in college.

Blake loves being from a small school and it has given him the opportunity to play the sports he loves as well as help the next generation of student athletes from Parkersburg Catholic.

