Tamarack entwines art with history in newest exhibit

Visitor takes a look at Tamarack's newest exhibit
Visitor takes a look at Tamarack's newest exhibit(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tamarack has a new exhibition and it’s based around the color purple. Those in the David L. Dickerson Fine Art Gallery say the exhibit is a way to show off their juried artists, while also giving the community a history lesson.

The color purple was once synonymous with royalty and prestige because it was very hard to source naturally. Today, the color is created synthetically, meaning it is much easier to obtain, but this doesn’t mean it had lost its significance.

“[It’s} kind of the idea that it is such a unique and special, you know, still kind of that emotion that it’s royal, it’s unique, it’s really cool,” said Tamarack’s Marketing Director AJ Dennison. “Back in history, it was reserved for royalty: Ceasar, kings. You know, purple and royal have always kind of been together.

“The artists here really ran with it and did some incredible work with it.”

The Color Purple features more than 40 West Virginian artists. It includes paintings, photography, felt work and more.

The exhibit will be featured in the Tamarack gallery until March 8. It is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park
Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park
Parkersburg Belpre railroad bridge
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
The Huntington Police Department said an officer shot Gonzalez because he allegedly presented a...
Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun
Business revitalization in downtown Saint Mary's
Downtown St. Marys sees business revitalization

Latest News

2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Michele Ferch
WTAP News @ 6 - Golden Apple Award winner for January 2023
One of Humane Society of the Ohio Valley's housing units.
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley plans annual fundraisers
Officer's Death Leads Push For Tougher Law
Officer’s death leads push for tougher law
Valentine's day increase for local florist
Local florist sees increase with Valentine’s day coming up
Matt Null awarded the Patriot award
Kanawha Elementary School principal was given the Patriot award for his work with military guardsmen