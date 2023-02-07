The Vault in Marietta to host Casino Night fundraiser for River City Symphony Orchestra

WTAP News @ 5
By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The River City Symphony Orchestra will be having a Casino Night Fundraiser at the Vault in Marietta, Ohio. The event will take place on the evening of March 3, which is a First Friday.

Attendees will be able to play a variety of games, enjoy local restaurants and beer and wine services, and take in the atmosphere of the Vault in the old Chase Bank building on Second Street in Marietta.

The fundraiser is the result of a partnership between the Vault and Peoples Bank Theatre. Miranda Duty, general manager at Peoples Bank Theatre and a board member for the River City Symphony Orchestra, said the event would help fund the orchestra’s educational programming and performances for the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Duty gave some details about the event. “It is going to be $75 a person per ticket, but you’ll also get 75 chips, which is going to be good for the roulette, blackjack and poker,” Duty said.

The event will be held from 7 to 9 on the night of March 3rd.

Tickets can be purchased from the Peoples Bank Theatre box office or their website.

