West Virginia National Guard to assist in train derailment response

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team has been deployed to assist with the train derailment in Ohio.

The Civil Support Team was deployed Monday evening to East Palestine. They will be assisting first responders and the incident command efforts with the massive derailment involving hazardous materials.

The Ohio National Guard requested support around noon on February 6 from the West Virginia National Guard. The 150-car derailment has 10 “hazmat cars” with at least five containing the chemical vinyl chloride. Vinyl chloride is a volatile suspected carcinogen.

Preparations were then made for seven members of the Civil Support Team to deploy. Among those with the deploying with the team is a nuclear medical science officer to help with processing water samples. There is a concern the chemicals could leak into East Palestine water supplies. Another member of the team is a plume model specialist to assist forecasting of potential hazardous material airborne plumes. Three survey specialists are also on the team to assist with collecting air and water samples, and two members of the unit leadership team to liaise with on-scene counterparts and emergency management officials.

The 35th CST consists of 22 full-time Army and Air National Guard members assigned to 14 different specialties and is tasked to provide support to civil authorities at domestic Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear or Explosive incident sites. The 35th CST is on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for rapid deployments and utilizes specialized equipment and training to help identify unknown substances, assess current and projected consequences, advise on proper response measures, and assist with appropriate requests for additional state and federal response.

