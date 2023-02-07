Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training

Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees.

The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.

Wood Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant, Ryan Windland says that this training is important for not if, but when a scenario like this might happen and to have everyone involved prepared.

“Yeah, it seems like we can’t turn our televisions on and at least every other day seeing something about an active or mass shooting somewhere in the United States. So, the training is paramount, and it has to happen with our schools,” says Lieutenant Windland. “Because we can’t play the ‘if it happens.’ It has to be when it happens, we have to be ready for it. So, we have to train we have to continuously train and keep them up to date on different ways to keep them as safe as possible.”

The schools involved with this training are Gihon Elementary, Lubeck Elementary, Neale Elementary and Vandevender Middle Schools Monday morning.

And Madison Elementary and Greemont Elementary as of the afternoon.

