EPA: Evacuation order lifted for East Palestine residents

East Palestine
East Palestine(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that evacuated residents in East Palestine are cleared to return home.

Air quality concerns in East Palestine
Air quality concerns in East Palestine

Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Air quality samples in the area of the wreckage and in nearby residential neighborhoods have consistently showed readings at points below safety screening levels for contaminants of concern. Based on this information, state and local health officials determined that it is now safe for community members to return to their residences, according to a press release from the Governor’s officer.

Besides a number of East Palestine residents, the evacuation also included 20 homes in Pennsylvania.

The train carrying vinyl chloride derailed in East Palestine Friday, Feb. 3.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the evacuation and activated the Ohio National Guard.

On Monday, Feb. 6, Norfolk-Southern Railroad crews did a controlled explosion of the five railroad cars at risk of explosion. After the explosion, the chemicals were directed in a trench and set on fire.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 7, Scott Deutsch with Norfolk-Southern Railroad said four of the five train cars have been cleared and they are waiting for approval to cut them up and remove them from the site.

The EPA has a webpage dedicated to updates about the derailment and its impacts on the surrounding environment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Lieutenant Clark was murdered in the 1980s.
Solving the murder of Lieutenant Clark - how a cold case team found his killer
Parkersburg Belpre railroad bridge
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer
Pleasants Power Station community still looking for long-term owner
Pleasants Power Station community still looking for long-term owner

Latest News

This bald eagle returned to the wild Wednesday
Bald eagle returns to the wild at Bluestone Lake
Marietta College PioSolve
Marietta College set to hold a PioSolve Competition
Sheila Moran with 1-800-Gambler
Tips for safe betting as the Super Bowl approaches
W.Va. Senate introduces bill to prohibit abortion in cases of rape and incest
W.Va. Senate introduces bill to remove abortion exemptions for rape and incest
W.Va. Senate passes tax relief bill
W.Va. Senate passes tax relief bill