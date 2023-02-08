Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Meigs County has been indicted on multiple charges.

According to court documents, the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted Keith O. Wood on charges related to his time in office. Wood resigned from as Meigs County Sheriff on November 11, 2022. At the time, he cited his health and his family as his reasons for stepping down as sheriff.

Wood was indicted on one count each of Theft in Office, a felony of the fourth degree; Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the fourth degree; Misuse of Credit Cards, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and Soliciting or Accepting Improper Compensation, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

The charges relate to the time period between January 1, 2021 to November 11, 2022. On the theft in office charge, Wood is alleged have deprived the county of $4,562 and “knowingly obtained or exerted control over said property or services without the consent of Meigs County.”

Previously Wood served in the Ohio Department of Natural Resources before being elected Meigs County Sheriff in 2012.

