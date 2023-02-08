Marietta College set to hold a PioSolve Competition

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta College has a new and unique experience for students.

The college’s Entrepreneurship Program is holding a PioSolve Competition later this month.

PioSolve will have students work together to solve a problem associated with social, environmental, political, and other topics.

Director of the Entrepreneurship program at Marietta College, Dr. Jacqueline Khorassani, talked about this different approach to problem solving.

“We didn’t want to really get them involved in a semester long research, but what if we just put them in the same room, so to speak, on one day and have them put their minds together. Students come from different disciplines, backgrounds, and strengths. (We will) put them all together to see what they can come up with,” said Dr. Khorassani.

The deadline for students to register for the competition is February 9th.

The competition will take place February 18th, and the public can attend the presentation of projects at 4 pm.

For more information visit Marietta College - PioSolve Hackathon.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.