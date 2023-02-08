Obituary: Harper, George Franklin

George Franklin Harper, 81, of Mineral Wells, passed away February 6, 2023, at his residence under the loving care of his family with his loving wife of sixty years and grandson Christopher by his side.

He was born on November 12, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Samuel Clark and Helen Tallman Harper.

Frank had worked in the fireplace and patio business for twenty-eight years. He enjoyed yard work, goofy golf, and going to fairs and festivals.

Frank is survived by his wife of sixty years, Virginia Harper; daughters Amy Nortum (William) of Parkersburg and Lorrie Harper of Cincinnati; grandchildren Christopher Giffin (Taleena), Brittney Buck (Matt), Stephanie Giffin; great-grandchildren Addison, Jasmine, Blake, Braxton, and nephew John Garst of SC.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Sammy Harper, and sister, Greta Rochlin.

The family would like to thank Dr. Shafi, the Advanced Care Unit at Camden Clark Medical Center, and Housecalls Hospice for their special care and compassion.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

