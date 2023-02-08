Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes celebrate 50th Anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

This year, the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes celebrated their 50 year anniversary of the team.

The 1972-1973 Crusaderette basketball team was a trailblazing program in the state of W.Va. for high school girl’s basketball.

Head Coach Doug Hoselton agreed to lead those ladies 50 years ago and because of his efforts, as well as the first players for Parkersburg Catholic, the team has become what it is today.

In its 50 years, Parkersburg Catholic has won double digit W.V.S.S.A.C. State Titles and numerous conference championships as well as multiple Catholic Tournament State Championships.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.