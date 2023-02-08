Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police say on March 22nd, 2022, Martin Bailey II began talking with who he believed was a 15-year old girl who lived in Parkersburg.

Police say Bailey talked about sexual acts with her on Facebook messenger.

Bailey pleaded guilty and is waiving any motion for alternative sentencing. He said in his court statement he wanted to apologize to anyone he hurt.

“I’m sorry and, you know, I didn’t mean to hurt anybody form what I did. I know I hurt a lot of people. Especially my family and friends. And I just want to say I’m sorry,” says Bailey.

Bailey will be serving two to 10 years with 181 days credit. He will have 30 years extended supervised release and will need to register as a sex offender for life after five days after his release.

