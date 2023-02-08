Parkersburg woman sentenced to 10 years in prison on federal drug and gun charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A Parkersburg woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ashley Kawczynski, 32, at her home in Parkersburg after responding to a report that she was overheard threatening to kill her son.

According to a news release by the US Department of Justice, officers say they found about 328 grams of meth, 164 grams of fentanyl, and two semi-automatic pistols while searching her residence.

Kawczynski admitted she was going to distribute the controlled substances, and had the guns to protect herself, the drugs, and the drug money.

Officers had been investigating her drug trafficking activities for months. Officers also say she sold fentanyl to a confidential informant four times in April and May of 2022.

Kawczynski has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.