Solving the murder of Lieutenant Clark - how a cold case team found his killer

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This Tuesday marks the anniversary of Lieutenant Ray “Joe” Clark’s death. The Washington County policeman was killed by a former officer in the 1980s.

The case remained unsolved for decades, but thanks to a cold case team, the murderer was convicted in 2016.

WTAP talked to a detective about the work they did to solve the case.

Lieutenant Clark was in his forties and over a decade into his law enforcement career when he was killed.

Detective Jeffrey Seevers said Clark was getting food in his kitchen when someone shot him through his window.

“Clark was very well-liked in the community. I think his law enforcement career would’ve really went a lot further than where he was before he was murdered,” he said.

Seevers said the cold-case unit that solved the case formed in 2010.

Finding answers was a hefty undertaking.

“The investigators - what we’d do is we’d put the file together and, at that time, that file was probably 18,000 pages,” Seevers said.

The cold case unit followed the trail, locating and interviewing witnesses as well as teaming up with another agency to digitally recreate the scene of the crime.

“That assisted us into getting a trajectory of the bullet so we could almost determine where the perpetrator had been standing when he fired the shot,” Seevers said.

The cold case team pieced together the story - which pointed them to two former Washington County sheriff deputies.

Seevers believes the man who shot the gun, Mitch Ruble, acted out of jealousy and revenge.

“The suspect was extremely jealous of lieutenant Clark. He was upset that he got the lieutenant’s position that he did and also there was a lot of disciplinary action taken on our suspect…,”

Seevers said Ruble had been fired for excessive force before the murder. Clark did the investigation that lead to his dismissal.

Seevers said Bob Smithberger, the other officer they were looking into, ended up confessing.

“..., and he gave us more details as to what happened that night, as to who the driver was, the type of weapon that was used…,” Seevers said.

Ruble was convicted of aggravated murder in 2016. He died in jail.

No charges were filed against Bob Smithberger. Seevers said there wasn’t enough evidence and that his testimony was needed to get a conviction.

Lieutenant Clark is remembered as a talented officer who did a lot of volunteer work with organizations for local youth.

“..., he was highly regarded and, all the guys that worked with him, when you talk to them, they speak very highly of him,” Seevers said.

