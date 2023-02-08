Texas man facing Soliciting a Minor via Computer in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Texas man is facing soliciting charges in Parkersburg.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, 36-year-old Ruben Romero of El Paso, Texas, is charged with Soliciting a Minor by computer.

Police say that an investigation started in July 2021 after parents found sexually explicit messages being sent to their 10-year-old girl on Snapchat.

Police say Romero told the girl he as 17-years-old and asked her to send explicit pictures with and without her wearing clothes. Romero told the victim that the pictures could be a secret and that they should visit each other.

Parkersburg Facebook Post (none)

During the investigation, police found that Romero was using a work phone.

Romero was arrested with help from Texas authorities and extradited to Parkersburg on February 7.

Romero was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and bond was set at $50,000. He is being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

