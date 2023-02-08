Texas man facing Soliciting a Minor via Computer in Parkersburg

Ruben Romero
Ruben Romero(Parkersburg PD)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Texas man is facing soliciting charges in Parkersburg.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, 36-year-old Ruben Romero of El Paso, Texas, is charged with Soliciting a Minor by computer.

Police say that an investigation started in July 2021 after parents found sexually explicit messages being sent to their 10-year-old girl on Snapchat.

Police say Romero told the girl he as 17-years-old and asked her to send explicit pictures with and without her wearing clothes.  Romero told the victim that the pictures could be a secret and that they should visit each other.

Parkersburg Facebook Post
Parkersburg Facebook Post(none)

During the investigation, police found that Romero was using a work phone.

Romero was arrested with help from Texas authorities and extradited to Parkersburg on February 7.

Romero was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and bond was set at $50,000.  He is being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Parkersburg Belpre railroad bridge
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
Lieutenant Clark was murdered in the 1980s.
Solving the murder of Lieutenant Clark - how a cold case team found his killer
Pleasants Power Station community still looking for long-term owner
Pleasants Power Station community still looking for long-term owner
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant

Latest News

W.Va. Senate introduces bill to prohibit abortion in cases of rape and incest
W.Va. Senate introduces bill to remove abortion exemptions for rape and incest
W.Va. Senate passes tax relief bill
W.Va. Senate passes tax relief bill
W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station
W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer