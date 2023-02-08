Tips for safe betting as the Super Bowl approaches

Sheila Moran with 1-800-Gambler
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

One of the larger events for bets to be placed is the super bowl.

As the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs get ready for the big game on Sunday, people around the country are also getting ready.

For some people that includes placing bets on who they think might win.

First Choice Services Marketing Director Sheila Moran talks about how you can stay safe when placing bets.

“Keep yourself in check. Don’t just look at the money you’re spending. How much time are you spending? Are you taking time away from friends or family? Do you have a husband or wife or loved one who’s really upset with you because you’re spending a lot of time or money gambling? That might be something telling you that you need to reevaluate,” said Moran.

For more information on staying safe when gambling visit 1-800-GAMBLER.

