W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - State delegate Trent Barnhart is looking to move forward with House Resolution 12.

This resolution will encourage MonPower to buy the Pleasants Power Station since the station is still looking for a long-term partner. Barnhart says the main focus will be to not only try and keep this station as a coal-fired plant, but to keep the jobs in the area.

Barnhart says this plant supports hundreds of employees both annually and seasonally.

“You know, closure is not an option. We have to find a long-term path forward whether that’s through a coal provider, whether that’s through a hydrogen provider. Whoever it may be, we want to preserve the jobs and opportunities right here in Pleasants County. And we do see a possibility of long-term with our coal. Especially with looking at MonPower possibly purchasing the facility,” says Barnhart.

The Pleasants Power Station supplies nine percent of West Virginia’s power generation, and the plant provides $1.75 million annually to both the county and Pleasants Co. Schools.

The resolution already has 35 co-sponsors.

