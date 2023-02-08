W.Va. Senate introduces bill to remove abortion exemptions for rape and incest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday introduced a bill to expand abortion restrictions to include cases of rape and incest.

Senate Bill 584 would amend the existing state law on abortion, which prohibits abortions in most circumstances but makes exceptions for cases of rape and incest in the first 8 weeks of pregnancy. If the bill is passed into law, abortions will be prohibited in the state of West Virginia unless the fetus is nonviable, the pregnancy is ectopic, or a medical emergency exists.

Senate Bill 584 follows last year’s House Bill 302, which introduced prohibitions to abortion in the aftermath of the repeal of Roe Vs. Wade.

Senate Bill 584 was introduced directly to the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee.

