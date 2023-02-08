W.Va. Senate passes tax relief bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Senate during their evening session on Wednesday passed a bill to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians.

During the senate’s floor session, Sen. Eric Tarr (R - Putnam) said Senate Bill 424 would reduce taxes for West Virginians by approximately 600 million dollars. The bill aims to do so through several means, including an immediate 15 percent reduction to personal income tax, a rebate for the payment of taxes on vehicles, and a homestead real property tax rebate for disabled veterans.

The bill also includes measures to reduce income tax further in the years to come if sales tax revenue reaches a certain threshold.

The bill passed the senate with bipartisan support.

Sen. Mike Azinger (R - Wood) told WTAP that while it remains to be seen whether this bill in its current form will pass the House and be signed into law, he is confident that the legislature is moving toward comprehensive tax relief for West Virginians. “The great think about it is, look, we’re having a debate about how much tax money to return to the people of West Virginia, and that’s the big deal here,” Sen. Azinger said.

The bill will next be considered by the House of Delegates.

