W.Va. Senate passes tax relief bill

WTAP News @ 5 - Senate tax bill
By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Senate during their evening session on Wednesday passed a bill to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians.

During the senate’s floor session, Sen. Eric Tarr (R - Putnam) said Senate Bill 424 would reduce taxes for West Virginians by approximately 600 million dollars. The bill aims to do so through several means, including an immediate 15 percent reduction to personal income tax, a rebate for the payment of taxes on vehicles, and a homestead real property tax rebate for disabled veterans.

The bill also includes measures to reduce income tax further in the years to come if sales tax revenue reaches a certain threshold.

The bill passed the senate with bipartisan support.

Sen. Mike Azinger (R - Wood) told WTAP that while it remains to be seen whether this bill in its current form will pass the House and be signed into law, he is confident that the legislature is moving toward comprehensive tax relief for West Virginians. “The great think about it is, look, we’re having a debate about how much tax money to return to the people of West Virginia, and that’s the big deal here,” Sen. Azinger said.

The bill will next be considered by the House of Delegates.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Parkersburg Belpre railroad bridge
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
Lieutenant Clark was murdered in the 1980s.
Solving the murder of Lieutenant Clark - how a cold case team found his killer
Pleasants Power Station community still looking for long-term owner
Pleasants Power Station community still looking for long-term owner
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant

Latest News

W.Va. Senate introduces bill to prohibit abortion in cases of rape and incest
W.Va. Senate introduces bill to remove abortion exemptions for rape and incest
Ruben Romero
Texas man facing Soliciting a Minor via Computer in Parkersburg
W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station
W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer