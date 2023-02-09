Arts and entertainment events happening February 9th-12th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, February 9th

Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center

All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Special Valentines Story Time 10:30am @ Belpre Public Library

Free Play at the Library 1:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

After School Teen Hangout- ages 12-19 3:30pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library

Kid’s Valentine’s Day Cookie Class 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ The Changed Plate

iTech Business After Hours 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ itech- Technology Solutions

Vinyl cutting- Cricut Basics 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Adult Board Games 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Intro to Resin Painting 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Kid’s Valentine’s Day Cookie Class 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate

Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, February 10th

Preschool Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library

Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library

Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library

Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

Valentine’s Day Date Night Cooking Class 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Couples Cutting Board Set 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Paint Pour with Christine 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall

Galentine’s Day Event- Boho Dried Floral Wreath 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ 505 Fifth St. Beverly OH

Light The Way 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Love Cabaret 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

The Hoppers in Concert 7:00pm @ New Hope Baptist Church

Chris Janson at Peoples Bank Theatre 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Cobbler’s Coffeehouse- Adam Schlenker/ Hayes Griffin 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Saturday, February 11th

All Ages History Camp 2023: A New Age 1900-1920 10:00am - 1:00pm @ The Castle

Free Play at the Library 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Podcast Class 10:00am - 11:00am @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch

Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Decorate Heart Shaped Canvas Bag 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Open House- Valentine’s Day Crafts 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Special Olympics Quarter Auction 12:00pm @ Marietta Township Parks and Recreation Center

Love is Sweet Cookie Decorating Class 1:00pm @ Stoked Coffee

Whimsical Tree Paint and BYOB Sip- 21+ to register 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

An Insider’s Tour 1:30pm - 3:30pm @ Campus Martius Museum/Ohio River Museum

Canvas and Cocoa Grades K-3 1:30pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Beginner Drawing Series- teens and adults 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Canvas and Cocoa Grades 4-6 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Be My Valentine Dinner and Overnight Stay 4:00pm @ North Bend State Park

Chocolate with Friends at North Bend 4:00pm - 8:00pm @ North Bend State Park

Celebrate Your Valentine! 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Murder Mystery and Dinner Theatre 5:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Lubeck 4H Community Valentine’s Day Dance 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Lubeck Civic Center

Ballroom Dance- Valentine’s Event- PotLuck and Dance 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Amputee Center

Soulful: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center

Comedy Club 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Sunday, February 12th

Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Galentine’s Day Brunch 11:00am @ The Cocktail Bar

Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall

WV Symphony Orchestra- Soulful 2:30pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School

