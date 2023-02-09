Arts and entertainment events happening February 9th-12th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, February 9th

  • Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Special Valentines Story Time 10:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Free Play at the Library 1:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • After School Teen Hangout- ages 12-19 3:30pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Kid’s Valentine’s Day Cookie Class 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • iTech Business After Hours 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ itech- Technology Solutions
  • Vinyl cutting- Cricut Basics 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Adult Board Games 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Intro to Resin Painting 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Kid’s Valentine’s Day Cookie Class 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, February 10th

  • Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
  • Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Valentine’s Day Date Night Cooking Class 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Couples Cutting Board Set 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Paint Pour with Christine 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
  • Galentine’s Day Event- Boho Dried Floral Wreath 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ 505 Fifth St. Beverly OH
  • Light The Way 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Love Cabaret 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • The Hoppers in Concert 7:00pm @ New Hope Baptist Church
  • Chris Janson at Peoples Bank Theatre 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Cobbler’s Coffeehouse- Adam Schlenker/ Hayes Griffin 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Saturday, February 11th

  • Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • All Ages History Camp 2023: A New Age 1900-1920 10:00am - 1:00pm @ The Castle
  • Free Play at the Library 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Podcast Class 10:00am - 11:00am @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Decorate Heart Shaped Canvas Bag 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Open House- Valentine’s Day Crafts 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Special Olympics Quarter Auction 12:00pm @ Marietta Township Parks and Recreation Center
  • Love is Sweet Cookie Decorating Class 1:00pm @ Stoked Coffee
  • Whimsical Tree Paint and BYOB Sip- 21+ to register 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • An Insider’s Tour 1:30pm - 3:30pm @ Campus Martius Museum/Ohio River Museum
  • Canvas and Cocoa Grades K-3 1:30pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Beginner Drawing Series- teens and adults 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Canvas and Cocoa Grades 4-6 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Be My Valentine Dinner and Overnight Stay 4:00pm @ North Bend State Park
  • Chocolate with Friends at North Bend 4:00pm - 8:00pm @ North Bend State Park
  • Celebrate Your Valentine! 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Murder Mystery and Dinner Theatre 5:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Lubeck 4H Community Valentine’s Day Dance 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Lubeck Civic Center
  • Ballroom Dance- Valentine’s Event- PotLuck and Dance 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Amputee Center
  • Soulful: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center
  • Comedy Club 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Sunday, February 12th

  • Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Galentine’s Day Brunch 11:00am @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • WV Symphony Orchestra- Soulful 2:30pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School

