Arts and entertainment events happening February 9th-12th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, February 9th
- Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
- All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Special Valentines Story Time 10:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Free Play at the Library 1:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- After School Teen Hangout- ages 12-19 3:30pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Kid’s Valentine’s Day Cookie Class 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- iTech Business After Hours 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ itech- Technology Solutions
- Vinyl cutting- Cricut Basics 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Adult Board Games 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Intro to Resin Painting 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Kid’s Valentine’s Day Cookie Class 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
- Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
Friday, February 10th
- Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
- Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- Valentine’s Day Date Night Cooking Class 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Couples Cutting Board Set 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Paint Pour with Christine 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
- Galentine’s Day Event- Boho Dried Floral Wreath 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ 505 Fifth St. Beverly OH
- Light The Way 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Love Cabaret 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- The Hoppers in Concert 7:00pm @ New Hope Baptist Church
- Chris Janson at Peoples Bank Theatre 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Cobbler’s Coffeehouse- Adam Schlenker/ Hayes Griffin 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
Saturday, February 11th
- Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
- All Ages History Camp 2023: A New Age 1900-1920 10:00am - 1:00pm @ The Castle
- Free Play at the Library 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Podcast Class 10:00am - 11:00am @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Decorate Heart Shaped Canvas Bag 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Open House- Valentine’s Day Crafts 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Special Olympics Quarter Auction 12:00pm @ Marietta Township Parks and Recreation Center
- Love is Sweet Cookie Decorating Class 1:00pm @ Stoked Coffee
- Whimsical Tree Paint and BYOB Sip- 21+ to register 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- An Insider’s Tour 1:30pm - 3:30pm @ Campus Martius Museum/Ohio River Museum
- Canvas and Cocoa Grades K-3 1:30pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Beginner Drawing Series- teens and adults 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Canvas and Cocoa Grades 4-6 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Be My Valentine Dinner and Overnight Stay 4:00pm @ North Bend State Park
- Chocolate with Friends at North Bend 4:00pm - 8:00pm @ North Bend State Park
- Celebrate Your Valentine! 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Murder Mystery and Dinner Theatre 5:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Lubeck 4H Community Valentine’s Day Dance 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Lubeck Civic Center
- Ballroom Dance- Valentine’s Event- PotLuck and Dance 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Amputee Center
- Soulful: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center
- Comedy Club 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
Sunday, February 12th
- Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Galentine’s Day Brunch 11:00am @ The Cocktail Bar
- Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
- WV Symphony Orchestra- Soulful 2:30pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.