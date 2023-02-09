Four car crash occurred Thursday afternoon in Vienna
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The crash occurred on the 200 block of Grand Central Ave. around 12:20 PM Thursday.
Lieutenant Sheaves with Vienna Police Department told WTAP it might have been caused from someone having a medical issue.
Three north bound lanes were temporarily closed due to the crash.
Two people were transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Agencies that responded included Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, Vienna Police Department, St. Josephs Ambulance Services, M & J Towing, and Rocky’s Towing.
