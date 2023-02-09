Four car crash occurred Thursday afternoon in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The crash occurred on the 200 block of Grand Central Ave. around 12:20 PM Thursday.

Lieutenant Sheaves with Vienna Police Department told WTAP it might have been caused from someone having a medical issue.

Three north bound lanes were temporarily closed due to the crash.

Two people were transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Agencies that responded included Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, Vienna Police Department, St. Josephs Ambulance Services, M & J Towing, and Rocky’s Towing.

