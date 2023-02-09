Marietta City Schools will hold public forums this Thursday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Schools is holding public forums in order to gather input for the strategic plan they’re working on.

The forums will be held this Thursday at Marietta Elementary.

Marietta School Board President Sam Tuten said the public’s input will help shape their strategic plan, which will outline district goals for the next three to five years.

It’s something Tuten said is new for the district.

The plan will look at multiple items such as academics, culture, etcetera.

“Our school district is a public school district so we hold very highly what our public thinks of, not only what we’re achieving, but what we’re not achieving and what that experience is like for them,” Tuten said.

There will be two one hour sessions this Thursday - one at 5pm and one at 6pm.

Anyone can come, including students.

You can bring up anything you want, from what the district is good at to what it needs to improve on and anything else.

