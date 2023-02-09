Micro Machine Works receives $650 thousand grant for new equipment

BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - A manufacturing company in Barlow is receiving a significant grant for new equipment.

Micro Machine Works is investing $650 thousand in its Barlow Township facility. This investment will be going into a large five-axis CNC machining center. This new technology will be used for aerospace and other very close tolerance department of defense work.

Micro Machine Works owner, Linn Yost says that this new equipment will be helpful not just for the high work order demand, but will also create more jobs at the Barlow facility.

“This piece of machinery we bought is super, super high-tech. It’s super high-quality. And it allows us to do work that, in the past, we’ve had to send out to other states, other companies to do that. And then we bring it back in and do the quality checks on it and certify that it is what the customer wants,” says Yost. “But this will let us bring in — at minimum — a good $200 thousand worth of the work that we’ve farmed out to other states in the past.”

This grant is being put together in association with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) and the Southeast Ohio Port Authority.

“Micro Machine Works is helping to lead a machining renaissance in southeast Ohio,” says OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “This JobsOhio assistance will allow Micro Machine Works to purchase cutting-edge equipment critical to meeting rapidly growing customer demand for its precision manufactured products. We are thrilled to support the growth of this dynamic company.”

JobsOhio supported this grant with $40 thousand with Ohio Southeast Economic Development helping with the process. The Southeast Ohio Port Authority added assistance to Micro Machine Works.

