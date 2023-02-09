Obituary: Adkins, Ronald Eugene

Ronald Eugene Adkins, 73, of Harrisville, died Feb 8, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

He was born March 3, 1949, at St. Albans, WV, the son of the late Darrell McCallister and Lilly Adkins. Ronald was a press operator in Cleveland, OH. He attended Pullman Church of God and enjoyed watching tv and spending time with family.

Ronald is survived by Wanda Davidson of Harrisville; daughter, Shiloh Jones of Parkersburg; brother Gary Wayne Adkins of Harrisville; two grandchildren; step-niece, Sandra Minowa (Ernest); and step-nephews, Robert Kell, Jr., David Kell (Paula) and Michael Kell (Loretta).

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sandra Holt and brother Clarence Adkins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael Kell officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday from 11-1 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.