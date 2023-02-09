Obituary: Adkins, Ronald Eugene

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ronald Eugene Adkins, 73, of Harrisville, died Feb 8, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

He was born March 3, 1949, at St. Albans, WV, the son of the late Darrell McCallister and Lilly Adkins.  Ronald was a press operator in Cleveland, OH.  He attended Pullman Church of God and enjoyed watching tv and spending time with family.

Ronald is survived by Wanda Davidson of Harrisville; daughter, Shiloh Jones of Parkersburg; brother Gary Wayne Adkins of Harrisville; two grandchildren; step-niece, Sandra Minowa (Ernest); and step-nephews, Robert Kell, Jr., David Kell (Paula) and Michael Kell (Loretta).

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sandra Holt and brother Clarence Adkins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael Kell officiating.  Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday from 11-1 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Lieutenant Clark was murdered in the 1980s.
Solving the murder of Lieutenant Clark - how a cold case team found his killer
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice announces winners of 2023 lifetime license giveaway
Keith Wood
Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges

Latest News

Pam A. Blume Obit
Obituary: Blume, Pam A.
Wilma Leigh Bunner Obit
Obituary: Bunner, Wilma Leigh
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Massey, Patricia Sue
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Powell, Virginia Allison Stephenson