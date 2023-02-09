Obituary: Barker, Sharon Lynn

Sharon Lynn Barker Obit
Sharon Lynn Barker Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sharon Lynn Barker, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1949, in Spencer, WV. A daughter of the late Lawrence Griffith and Thelma Smith Griffith.

She enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and mechanical work.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Delbert Barker Jr.; five children, Kathryn “Kitty” Williamson and family of Parkersburg, WV, Delbert F. Barker III of Morehead, Minnesota, Leonard J. Barker (who passed away) and his son, Bryan J. Barker and family of Parkersburg, WV, Sherell D.R. Liebl and family of Parkersburg, WV, and Reanetta K. Smith (Shonn) and family of Parkersburg, WV; and a sister, Charlotte Runion and family of Parkersburg, WV.

In addition to her parents and her son, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carissa Morgan.

A gathering of friends and family will be held 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Monday, February 13, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home for final expenses.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Barker family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Lieutenant Clark was murdered in the 1980s.
Solving the murder of Lieutenant Clark - how a cold case team found his killer
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Parkersburg woman sentenced to 10 years in prison on federal drug and gun charges
Keith Wood
Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges

Latest News

Sharon Marlene Noe Heiss Obit
Obituary: Heiss, Sharon Marlene Noe
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bortell, John Thomas “Tom”
Rowland Jacob Hill Obit
Obituary: Hill, Rowland Jacob
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Moore, Roger Lewis