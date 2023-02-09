Obituary: Barker, Sharon Lynn

Sharon Lynn Barker, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1949, in Spencer, WV. A daughter of the late Lawrence Griffith and Thelma Smith Griffith.

She enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and mechanical work.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Delbert Barker Jr.; five children, Kathryn “Kitty” Williamson and family of Parkersburg, WV, Delbert F. Barker III of Morehead, Minnesota, Leonard J. Barker (who passed away) and his son, Bryan J. Barker and family of Parkersburg, WV, Sherell D.R. Liebl and family of Parkersburg, WV, and Reanetta K. Smith (Shonn) and family of Parkersburg, WV; and a sister, Charlotte Runion and family of Parkersburg, WV.

In addition to her parents and her son, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carissa Morgan.

A gathering of friends and family will be held 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Monday, February 13, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home for final expenses.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Barker family.

