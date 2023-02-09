Obituary: Blume, Pam A.

Pam A. Blume, 68, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Pam was born November 28, 1954, in Sou Saint Marie, Michigan, to Irvin and Sharon Louise Rapp.

She graduated from Marietta Senior High School in 1973.

Pam married Gary Blume on May 12, 1974.

She was a longtime employee at Kroger in Marietta.

Pam will be deeply missed by her husband Gary; son Chris Blume; daughter Beth Moyers; grandchildren Alexandra Blume, McKenzie Blume, Addison Blume, and Delaney Blume.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call Sunday, February 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be Monday at 2 PM at the funeral home with Chaplain Ryan Clegg officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.