John Thomas “Tom” Bortell, 76, of Vienna, passed away on February 06, 2023.

The memorial service will be held Saturday at 12:00 PM at the Grand Central Church of Christ. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

