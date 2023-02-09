Obituary: Bunner, Wilma Leigh

Wilma Leigh Bunner, 70, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2023, after a long illness with Alzheimer’s.

She loved flowers and ran Plants Plus Greenhouse for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Tom, of 50 years; son, Tommy; and granddaughter, Erynn.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Azel and Vada Pauley, and brothers, Ricky and Leo Pauley.

Her final days were comforted by Judy Pauley, Amanda Weimer, and Virginia Dykeman.

The family requests that there be no funeral or visitation.

A special thanks to Bill and Karen Wright for a lifelong friendship and love and to Amedysis Hospice for their care and support.

