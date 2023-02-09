Obituary: Cleghon, Mary Jane

Mary Jane Cleghon, 88, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home on February 5, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Delcie Maynard Brunty. Born in Williamson, WV, she attended school in Hardy County, Kentucky. She was married to the late Thomas William Cleghon Sr. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Thomas W. Cleghon Jr. and siblings Bud Brunty, Paul Brunty, Kenneth Brunty, Delores Sartin, Stella DePue, and Linda Scott.

Mary worked for the Safeway grocery chain and retired after 32 years. She was a member of the Woman’s Club of Elizabeth, Daughters of the American Pioneers, Wirt Chapter 113 Order of the Eastern Star, Red Hat Society, and CEOS. She enjoyed crafting the Dallas Cowboys, watching NASCAR’s Jimmy Johnson, and YouTube. She also was a member of the Elizabeth Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters Debbie (Craig) Dement and Lisa (Jon) Cleghon; grandchildren Keith Cleghon, Todd (AnneMarie) Cleghon, Steven (Brittany) Cleghon, David Dement, Tomi Dement, and Dylan Cleghon; great-grandchildren Alec, Bailee, Bryleigh, Aaryn, Andrew, Evan, Blake and Everly Jayde and siblings Elton Brunty, Noah Brunty and Becky Stacy.

A time of gathering to Celebrate the Life of Mary will be 11 am to 1 pm Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth, WV.

