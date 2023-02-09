Obituary: Eddy, Albert “Bub”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Albert “Bub” Eddy, 74, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family.

He was born April 30, 1947, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Albert “Jock” and Jennie Lawson Eddy.

Bub worked at Vitro Agate Marble Factory approximately 20 years, until the factory closed. He also worked at Tri-State Roofing. Bub enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and going to Webster Springs Bergoo, West Virginia. He was an avid lover of the outdoors.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years, Carolyn Eddy; sister, Peggy Barry (Gene); son, Carl Lewis (Sandra); daughters, Tammy Hostottle (Dennis) and Karen Westfall (Charlton); grandchildren, Bret, Nikki, Danielle, Kia, Dylan, and Sasha; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bub was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Miller, Nola Miller, Sadie Boyd, and Nancy Starcher.

Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., officiated by Minister Steve Fox. Committal will be held at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to family friends: Angela Anderson, April Wise and her family, Missy Clegg, and to Amedysis Hospice for their compassion during this time. Dr. Christopher Edmonds, Bub’s family doctor, has been a blessing to the family as well.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation towards Bub’s marker.

