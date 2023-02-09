Obituary: Heiss, Sharon Marlene Noe

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Sharon Marlene Noe Heiss, 83, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her home. She was born on August 5, 1939, in Marietta, Ohio, to Lawrence Leon and Violet Vivian Guckert Noe.

Sharon was a 1957 graduate of Marietta High School. She was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, the Catholic Women’s Club, the American Legion Auxiliary, Democratic Women’s Club, and was a Gray Lady at Marietta Memorial through the American Red Cross. Sharon loved to play cards and travel.

She is survived by her three children, Catherine Johnson (Greg) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Douglas Heiss (Farrell Johnson) of Marietta, and Michelle Carter (Scott) of Marysville, Ohio; grandchildren, Michael, Rachel, Patrick, and Vanessa, Laurel, Kylie, and Sheldon; brother, Larry Noe of Marietta; and many nieces and nephews, especially Teresa & Pat Huck.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Herman Heiss, whom she married on May 30, 1960.

The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil Service at 3:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Basilica Building Fund, c/o The Marietta Community Foundation. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Heiss family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by following their Facebook page.

