Obituary: Hill, Rowland Jacob

Rowland Jacob Hill, aged 73, of Washburn, WV, passed away on February 7, 2023, after a brief but courageous battle with brain cancer. Rowland was born on March 10, 1949, in Washington, DC, to the late George P. Jr. and Edna (Price) Hill.

The son of a US Army Colonel, Rowland’s family made their home in many locations, both domestic and abroad, throughout his childhood. A graduate of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, he attained an English degree from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College). He married his wife of 51 years, Martha (Ellithorpe) Hill, in 1971, and the couple moved to their farm in Ritchie County, WV, in 1976. There he built a home for his family and worked to establish, foster, and grow a community of family and friends that today spans great distances and many generations.

Rowland was an accomplished craftsman, a builder of fine furniture, a carpenter, a general contractor, and a doer of all things that needed to be done. His clients valued his attention to detail, unparalleled work ethic, calm and pleasant demeanor, and the superior quality of his work; his family and those who knew him well were often awed by his ability to solve any problem involving any trade imaginable.

Rowland was a music lover, a poet, and a patron and supporter of art in many forms. A connoisseur of fine wines, he appreciated the specialness of delicious food and found immense pleasure in “messing about in boats.” The family frequently traveled together, and he cultivated a deep appreciation for the rich diversity of other cultures and the people they would meet along the way.

Perhaps most of all, Rowland loved people. He was incredibly gifted in showing appreciation for others and helping them to see all that made them special. Children flocked to him, and his generosity in both material things and with the goodness of his spirit made him a role model to both the young and old alike. Charming, handsome, and physically strong, Rowland’s confidence was infectious; he was simultaneously larger than life and humble, hardworking and playful, serious and silly. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him and loved him.

Rowland is preceded in death by his parents, sister Katherine Price Hill, and brother William Douglas Hill. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jacob Ellithorpe Hill (Sailah), Jamie Dylan Hill (Ruth), and Daniel Levien Hill (Casey), his brother, George P. Hill III, and his grandchildren, Macey Rae Hill, Nolan Lee Nelson, Grayson Cooper Hill, Allianna Joy Hill, Lydia Abigail Hill, Tru Marie Hill, Sarah Boone Hill, Lavinia Ann Hill, Nicolette Liles, and Jackson Lane Hill.

He will be laid to rest at the Hill Family Cemetery on the family’s farm in Washburn, WV, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, with Pastor Robert Perine presiding over graveside services.

To honor his memory, the family asks that you share some good food or wine with a friend or a neighbor, express your love for those who mean the most to you and remind others of the beauty and greatness within themselves.

Raiguel Funeral assisted the family, and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.