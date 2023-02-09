Obituary: Joy, Linda L.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Linda L. Joy, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on January 26, 1949, in Parkersburg, WV. A daughter of the late Glenn W. Moore and Gladys I. Hughes.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed being with her family. She attended the Church of God and enjoyed various crafts.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Billy A. Joy; a daughter, Tracy L. Joy; two sons, Billy R. Joy (Melissa) and David W. Joy (Tracey); a brother, Lonnie W. Moore (Brenda); three grandchildren, Brandon Joy, Matthew Joy, and Allison Joy.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, February 13, 2023, at Lambert Tatman Funeral, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Don Yeager officiating. Burial will follow at New England Cemetery.

A visitation will take place 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday, February 13, 2023, at the funeral home.

