Obituary: Massey, Patricia Sue

Patricia Sue Massey, 82, of Parkersburg, died February 9, 2023, Stonerise of Parkersburg.

She was born in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Grover Fought and Evelyn Arlene Holmes Price.

She worked for Holiday Inn and was the owner/operator of Gemini and Gemini II. She was a Baptist by faith and enjoyed traveling and socializing with friends.

She is survived by her son Gregg Gainer of Elizabeth; three grandchildren, Brittany Robey, Chelsea Cobb, and Andrew Gainer; six great-grandchildren, Mason, Kyler, Noah, Paisley, Opie, and Aurora; and cousin and her cousin and close friend Sandy Lessner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Darren Lynn Gainer and two brothers, Ronnie, and Billy Price.

Services will be Monday at 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Frank Miller officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.

