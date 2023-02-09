Obituary: Mowery, Jr., William R. “Billy”

William R. “Billy” Mowery, Jr., 68, of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, at Willows Care Center. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Donna M. Adkins and William R. Mowery, Sr.

He previously worked at SW Resources, was an avid bowler, and loved Elvis.

He is survived by his brother Randy Mowery (Marion); brother-in-law Mitch Cunningham; nieces Amanda Mowery, and Alicia Nester (Jason); great nephews Noah, Brady, and Jett; and great-great nephew Carter Roy. He is also survived by his nieces, Missy Bain and Jessie Coe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Tonda Cunningham and Cindy Mowery, and brother Michael Mowery.

Services will be Saturday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Jon Larrison officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Walker, WV. Visitation will be Saturday 12-2 PM.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Billy’s family and friends at Westbrook, Amedisys Hospice, Willows Care Center, and Big Island Run Church.

