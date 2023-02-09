Obituary: Nichols, Glenna R.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Glenna R. Nichols, 92, former resident of Marietta passed away on January 19, 2023 in Homestead, Florida.  She was born April 9, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio.

On December 19, 1948, she married Dwight Oliver Nichols who preceded her in death on June 11, 2013.  She is survived by her daughter Rona Arlane (Paul) Slaboda and son Donald Alva Nichols; grandchildren: Penny Ann Slaboda (Jim Smith), Stephen Lewis Slaboda (Beth) and great grandchildren, Zoe and Myla.  She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 2 sisters and one brother.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Feb. 13) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in East Lawn Memorial Park.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday (Feb. 12) from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Lieutenant Clark was murdered in the 1980s.
Solving the murder of Lieutenant Clark - how a cold case team found his killer
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice announces winners of 2023 lifetime license giveaway
Keith Wood
Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Adkins, Ronald Eugene
Pam A. Blume Obit
Obituary: Blume, Pam A.
Wilma Leigh Bunner Obit
Obituary: Bunner, Wilma Leigh
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Massey, Patricia Sue
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Powell, Virginia Allison Stephenson