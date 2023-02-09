Obituary: Nichols, Glenna R.

Glenna R. Nichols, 92, former resident of Marietta passed away on January 19, 2023 in Homestead, Florida. She was born April 9, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio.

On December 19, 1948, she married Dwight Oliver Nichols who preceded her in death on June 11, 2013. She is survived by her daughter Rona Arlane (Paul) Slaboda and son Donald Alva Nichols; grandchildren: Penny Ann Slaboda (Jim Smith), Stephen Lewis Slaboda (Beth) and great grandchildren, Zoe and Myla. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 2 sisters and one brother.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Feb. 13) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday (Feb. 12) from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.