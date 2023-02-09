Obituary: Perkinson, David W. Perk

David W. “Perk” Perkinson, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away February 7, 2023, at his residence under the loving care of his family and Hospice. He was born on March 7, 1954, in Norfolk, VA, the son of the late Hubert W. and Eloise Faye Bunch Perkinson.

“Perk” started his forty-five-year career in the oil and gas business with Quaker State and retired from Gastar. He enjoyed family trips to the Outer Banks to fish and golf. Perk enjoyed NASCAR races, especially his trips to Bristol with family and friends.

Perk is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Peggy R. Sereno Perkinson; two children, Kyle Perkinson (Christina) and Kayla Perkinson; grandchildren, Pauly and Lily Perkinson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Fred Perkinson. Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Father John Rice officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 - 7 on Friday and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Parkersburg Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.