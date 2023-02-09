Obituary: Powell, Virginia Allison Stephenson

Virginia Allison Stephenson Powell slipped the surly bonds of earth and was ushered into her heavenly home on February 9, 2023. Virginia was born on February 12, 1925, in Greensburg, PA, to John Vincent and Harriette Allison Stephenson.

The family moved to Pittsburgh, PA, and there she spent her childhood on Murry Hill Avenue. She graduated from Peabody High School and, after one year at Lake Erie College, graduated from The Ohio State University in 1947. At OSU, Ginnie met the love of her life, a young dental student, Paul Edgar Powell. They married in 1947 and, in 1951, moved to Marietta, OH, where they spent the rest of their 70-year marriage. They raised three children: Stephanie Ellis (Bob), Leslie Haskins (Mark), and John (Joy).

Ginnie was involved in many organizations over the years. She enjoyed vocal, classical, and operatic music, spending time in her rock garden on Hillcrest Drive, reading, and, most of all, traveling, hiking, and boating with Paul. Her greatest adventure and love was discovering and exploring being a child of her precious Lord Jesus Christ. Ginnie and Paul were one of the first couples to reside at Glenwood Retirement Community. They lived there for 23 years. Ginnie was predeceased by her parents, sister (Patricia), husband, grandson, and son-in-law Allen L Miller.

Her memory will be cherished by her three children and their spouses, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, and her friends. The family wishes to thank Glenwood, UCH Hospice, Linda, Lynn, Pam, Cheryl, and Jill for their tender care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to United Church Home Hospice or The Glenwood Retirement Community Endowment Fund at 200 Timberline Drive, Marietta, Ohio, 45750.

Following our mother’s request, there will be a private family gathering to celebrate her life. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Ginnie’s family.

