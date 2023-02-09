Obituary: Yeager, Audrey Loretta

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Audrey Loretta Yeager, 81, of Big Bend, WV, passed away the evening of Thursday, February 5, 2023, at her home.

She was born on November 29, 1941, in Grantsville, WV, the daughter of Leonard Troy Stallman and Mavis Irene Wilson Stallman.

She worked at Fisher Body-GMC in Ohio from June 12, 1976, until her retirement on January 1, 2002.  She lived in Ohio from 1974 until 2020 when she moved back home.  She loved traveling and going to different places, as well as being with her family.

She is survived by children James M. Jone (Teresa) of Glenville, WV, Carol Blosser of Grantsville, WV, and Karen Workman (Randy) of Rosedale, WV, sister Jean Stallman, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Russell Yeager, brothers Roy Stallman, Troy Stallman, and Eugene Stallman, sister Louise Berry, and granddaughter Brittney Jones.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation,  Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Kevin Church officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.  The interment will be in Westfall-Yeager Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

