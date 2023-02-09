Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming has announced the headline acts for 2023.

Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the feature act on Friday, August 18 at 8:30 p.m. He went on tour with Tim McGraw in 2022. the Matt VanFossen Band will kick off the entertainment at 6:30 p.m.

Darryl Worley will play Saturday, August 19th at 8:30 p.m. to close out the 21st annual Johnny Staats Bluegrass Festival beginning at 4:00 p.m. Worley is a country music singer and songwriter. His hit songs include “Good Day to Run,” “I Miss My Friend,” “Second Wind” and his 9/11 anthem “Have You Forgotten.” He previously performed at Parkersburg Homecoming in 2004.

Fireworks will follow at 10 p.m.

