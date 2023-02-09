Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts

Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the feature act at the Parkersburg Homecoming on...
Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the feature act at the Parkersburg Homecoming on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming has announced the headline acts for 2023.

Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the feature act on Friday, August 18 at 8:30 p.m. He went on tour with Tim McGraw in 2022. the Matt VanFossen Band will kick off the entertainment at 6:30 p.m.

Darryl Worley will play Saturday, August 19th at 8:30 p.m. to close out the 21st annual Johnny Staats Bluegrass Festival beginning at 4:00 p.m. Worley is a country music singer and songwriter. His hit songs include “Good Day to Run,” “I Miss My Friend,” “Second Wind” and his 9/11 anthem “Have You Forgotten.” He previously performed at Parkersburg Homecoming in 2004.

Fireworks will follow at 10 p.m.

