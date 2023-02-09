Regional Science Fair held in Vienna.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held today at the Grande Pointe Conference Center in Vienna.

47 students from Wood, Roane, Calhoun, and Jackson Counties competed. Projects covered subjects ranging from animal and behavior science to mathematics and data to robotics. The winning projects will move to the state competition in Charleston in March.

Ashlee Beatty, the fair’s coordinator, said it’s great to have the fair in person after Covid forced the fairs in the last couple years to be held virtually.

“I think the beauty of it is that the students pick topics of interest,” Beatty said. “When you’re in person you see their interest and their passion, and not only are the students learning but the judges usually learn something new too. In person and being with the students really just shows us the passion that the kids have for the topic.”

The project that won first place in the Division III - Systems Software category was a robotics project designed by three Parkersburg High School students that investigated the potential of mentally controlled technology.

The students designed a robotic arm controlled by an EEG headset that monitors the electrical activity of the brain. They also wrote the code that facilitated the communication between the headset and the robotic arm.

Blake Riggs, one of the three students, said they’re already working on an upgrade to their project using a larger robotic arm and improved computer code. Riggs spoke about some of the potential applications of this sort of technology.

“Surgeons only have two hands and a lot of times they need another hand to grab stuff,” Riggs said. “So, if they had a third arm, then it would allow them to grab the tools they need, alongside the assistant that they have. So it makes surgery a lot easier for them and more efficient. And then another thing is engineers. Let’s say the arm is at a large scale. It can help them pick up heavier things that they need to move.”

Addison Huffman and Katelyn Paxton, two Roane County seventh graders who won second place in the Division II, Energy category, built their own lightbulb with a filament made from pencil lead.

Other winning projects included an examination of the iron in breakfast cereals, a study of bridge design and a project on the growth rate of plants.

