Tips to keep kids safe from online solicitation

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Following recent arrests associated with soliciting minors online local law enforcement share tips on staying safe online.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says communication and trust are the most important ways to keep your kids safe.

Finding a way to explain to your kids what solicitation might look like is a great start.

Having a trusting bond where they are able to tell you when they believe someone is solicitating will help keep them safe as well.

