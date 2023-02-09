Wood County Commission holds hearing on dilapidated property

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on Feb. 9 to hold a hearing regarding the status of a dilapidated property in Waverly, West Virginia.

Compliance officer Sarah Robinson said that the property was first brought to her attention late last year due to a dilapidated structure and a great deal of garbage on the premises. Due to the property’s poor condition, the owners were initially given a chance to clean up the property themselves.

After no progress had been made by early January, the property was condemned. Then, on January 23rd, Compliance Officer Robinson was informed of a structure fire at the property. She said arson is suspected.

Considering the circumstances, the Commissioners determined that the structure on the property needs to be demolished. Commission President David Blair Couch explained the property owner’s options.

“You have two choices,” Couch told the property owners. “You can say, ‘look, we’re done here,’ and sign the property over to the county. We’ve done that before when people don’t have the means to clean it up. If you don’t want to do that, which sometimes happens, then we will clean it up and add a lien to the property so if it ever goes to sell five years from now, they’ll have to satisfy that lean to be able to purchase.”

The property owners opted to let the county clean up the property and place a lien on it. Also on the county commissions agenda during their meeting was the discussion of another dilapidated property in the county, which will likely be the subject of another hearing in the future.

