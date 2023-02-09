Wood County looks to expand home confinement program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard told WTAP that law enforcement is expanding the area’s home confinement program.

There are multiple reasons for this expansion. One is cost. Woodyard said housing inmates will soon get more expensive. The daily cost will rise from $48.50 to $53.

“And, although that doesn’t sound like much, when you start having 50 to 60 people, that equates to about $2,500 a day,” he said.

Woodyard wants to eventually have the capacity to handle 100 to 120 people on home confinement.

“And it’s a great program because it allows the client - the person who would’ve been put in jail to continue to work and support their family and integrate into the community,” he said.

Woodyard aims to hire more home confinement staff to enable expansion. Those will be civilian positions.

He said new hires will also make it possible for staff to check on people on home confinement more closely. Plus it will ease the workload of keeping up with mental hygiene patients - a task that’s put a strain on the department.

“Then, if a mental patient comes in, we’ll pull the home confinement officer off to do the mental transport and that will alleviate a law enforcement deputy from having to do it,” Woodyard explained.

People on home confinement must pay a daily $10 fee. If they can’t afford that, law enforcement covers the cost.

“..., that allows us to buy the GPS trackers, that allows us to buy vehicles for home confinement people when necessary, and, once in a while when we get an encumbered balance, we’re able to give some money back to the county commission to offset some of their costs,” Woodyard said.

People who are placed on home confinement are typically non-violent offenders and people in special circumstances, according to Woodyard. It’s something that’s left up to the courts to decide.

