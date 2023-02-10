BrAva’s Mom Prom will take place in April

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

BrAva is getting ready to hold their 8th Mom Prom in April.

Mom Prom is a way for women 21 and older in the Mid-Ohio Valley to have a fun night and raise money for pediatric cancer research.

President of BrAva, Traci Nichols, talked about how the BrAva and the mom prom help with cancer research.

“It goes to BrAva, which all money goes back to CureSearch, research, and to the local families. To date, we have given back more than $500,000 locally and to CureSearch. We have helped over 50 families locally who have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer,” said Nichols.

Tickets will be available starting at 7 pm February 26th.

We will have more about mom prom on Daybreak later this month.

