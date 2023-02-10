Coolspot Country Market looks to prepare for Super Bowl rush

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend football fans across the country are excited for the Super Bowl. \

On Sunday the Eagles will take on the Chiefs in Arizona for the final game of the season.

People across the country will be hosting Super Bowl parties consisting of wings, chicken tenders and many other finger foods.

Coolspot Country Market has been preparing all week for customers searching for Super Bowl food.

“We of course start out by trying to get the best stock we can especially when it comes to the chicken wings that’s the best and most popular when it comes to the Super Bowl. All kinds of different flavors and sauces that we’ve experimented with before this weekend came up. WE have barbecue meatballs, we have little wieners that we are barbecuing,” said Corporate Manager, Belinda Vogt.

The country market has been open for two years now and they say last year they learned their lesson but this year they are well prepared.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four car crash in Vienna
Four car crash occurred Thursday afternoon in Vienna
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice announces winners of 2023 lifetime license giveaway
Law enforcement suspect that the Nolan twins have been collecting child pornography for a decade.
Local twins are arrested for child pornography
Keith Wood
Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges
Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the feature act at the Parkersburg Homecoming on...
Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts

Latest News

The Queen of Clean: How to Clean the Dishwasher
Queen of Clean: Cleaning a dishwasher
The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes turn 50 this year
This Is Home: Reflecting on 50 years of the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes
Queen of Clean: Washing your dishwasher
BrAva Mom Prom
BrAva’s Mom Prom will take place in April