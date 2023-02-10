Coolspot Country Market looks to prepare for Super Bowl rush

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend football fans across the country are excited for the Super Bowl. \

On Sunday the Eagles will take on the Chiefs in Arizona for the final game of the season.

People across the country will be hosting Super Bowl parties consisting of wings, chicken tenders and many other finger foods.

Coolspot Country Market has been preparing all week for customers searching for Super Bowl food.

“We of course start out by trying to get the best stock we can especially when it comes to the chicken wings that’s the best and most popular when it comes to the Super Bowl. All kinds of different flavors and sauces that we’ve experimented with before this weekend came up. WE have barbecue meatballs, we have little wieners that we are barbecuing,” said Corporate Manager, Belinda Vogt.

The country market has been open for two years now and they say last year they learned their lesson but this year they are well prepared.

