Former OVU students need to mail requests to Windup Trust Legal Counsel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With former Ohio Valley University students still having many questions on how to receive their official transcripts, the school’s Windup Trust legal counsel is informing them of the only way they’ll be accepting any transcript requests.

In an e-mail sent to former OVU students, the Windup Trust’s legal counsel—Martin Sheehan—is asking that those who are requesting a transcript to mail the requests.

Sheehan says that negotiations with other institutions to absorb the records are ongoing for a permanent solution. And that significant financial demands have emerged from institutions who have been asked to take the records.

Sheehan says that the Trust recognizes that the “fiduciary responsibilities of Trustees and Receivers would focus first on satisfying the claims of secured creditors.” As bankruptcy law does not contain provisions for payment of administrative claims. This includes satisfaction of post-filing obligations such as providing transcripts, etc.

Sheehan also says that there have been mechanical issues in getting control of all the electronic records and paper records. However, Sheehan says most of those issues have been resolved.

For any requests for the records, all mail must be sent to:

Ohio Valley University Wind Up Trust

c/o Sheehan & Associates, PLLC

1 Community St., Suite 200

Wheeling, West Virginia 2600

