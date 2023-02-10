Lacey Dimit officially signs with West Liberty University
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Lacey Dimit, a cross country and track & field runner from Wood County Christian, has officially signed to West Liberty University to continue her running career at the next level.
After a successful career running for the Wildcats, Lacey now uses her talents to earn a college degree while continuing to pursue the sports that she loves and run for the Hilltoppers.
While competing with the cross country team as well as track & field team, Lacey plans to study nursing at West Liberty University.
