Lacey Dimit officially signs with West Liberty University

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Lacey Dimit, a cross country and track & field runner from Wood County Christian, has officially signed to West Liberty University to continue her running career at the next level.

After a successful career running for the Wildcats, Lacey now uses her talents to earn a college degree while continuing to pursue the sports that she loves and run for the Hilltoppers.

While competing with the cross country team as well as track & field team, Lacey plans to study nursing at West Liberty University.

