Lacey Dimit officially signs with West Liberty University

Lacey Dimit
Lacey Dimit(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Lacey Dimit, a cross country and track & field runner from Wood County Christian, has officially signed to West Liberty University to continue her running career at the next level.

After a successful career running for the Wildcats, Lacey now uses her talents to earn a college degree while continuing to pursue the sports that she loves and run for the Hilltoppers.

While competing with the cross country team as well as track & field team, Lacey plans to study nursing at West Liberty University.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four car crash in Vienna
Four car crash occurred Thursday afternoon in Vienna
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice announces winners of 2023 lifetime license giveaway
Law enforcement suspect that the Nolan twins have been collecting child pornography for a decade.
Local twins are arrested for child pornography
Keith Wood
Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges
Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the feature act at the Parkersburg Homecoming on...
Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts

Latest News

Fort Frye Waterford
Fort Frye Waterford Girls Basketball
Mount Union Marietta College
WTAP News @ 11 - Mount Union Marietta College
Scores from November 30
Scoreboard: February 8, 2023
Wirt Catholic
WTAP News @ 11 - Wirt Parkersburg Catholic