Law enforcement continues to see decline in officer applications

Police departments in Ohio are seeing a decline in police officer applicants
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement departments are continuing to see a decline in people applying to work as a police officer.

Officials with the Marietta Police Department are continuing to see a decline in this field.

The department’s captain, Aaron Nedeff says that ten years ago, the department would see 20 to 30 applicants. Now, Nedeff says the department is seeing anywhere from six to seven applicants.

Nedeff and other officials believe a lot of the negative feelings toward police officers has to do with the decline in people applying.

“Thankfully, here in Marietta, we have great community support. But I think, nationally, the police department and police officers being vilified by the one percent that are here to do the job for the wrong reason. As opposed to the 99 percent that are out here doing it for the right reason. And that national image affects even the smallest town,” says Nedeff.

Captain nedeff says this lack of interest from the public in applying for law enforcement is having an effect on the smaller areas like Marietta and its surrounding areas.

