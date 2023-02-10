Local twins are arrested for child pornography

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - Local twin brothers were arrested after law enforcement found a large quantity of child pornography at their residence in Warren Township.

Twins Donald and David Nolan are awaiting trial after law enforcement executed a search warrant at their residence.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said, “It appears that there are literally thousands of images of children involved in sexual activity with older males.”

According to a press release, law enforcement found over 41,000 items of child porn and children performing sexual acts.

Mincks said they’re still counting.

“Whether it’s one or ten or 10,000, it’s still a very disgusting crime,” he said.

All together, law enforcement seized three computers, 102 DVD’s, and multiple printed photographs, according to a press release.

Mincks said they think the twins have been collecting materials for a while.

“We feel that this has probably been going on, from the information we’ve received, for about 10 years,” he said.

According to Mincks, the Nolan twins didn’t take the pictures.

He said human trafficking task forces across the U.S. are working to find out where the photos were taken to help find the victims.

“..., and that’s a very lengthy process of doing that as far as being able to identify photographs of faces so we can see if these children are missing...,”

Mincks said the Nolan twins were arrested then released on a P.R. bond. He explained that they take care of an adult relative with a mental disability who has no one else to take care of them.

The Nolan twins are currently awaiting trial.

Mincks encourages anyone who knows of or is suspicious of child exploitation to call the sheriff’s office at 740-376-7070.

“And that’s how we find a lot of these things to get started on. It’s by someone that sees something and then they say something,” he said.

